Options Solutions Announces Leadership Team

CHICAGO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Options Solutions LLC, a specialized asset- management firm that was created to help high-net-worth investors add conservative options strategies to their portfolios, announces key positions.



"The leadership team was forged with a singular goal: assembling executives with the right experiences, and market-tested insights, to help clients better navigate the stock and options markets. Expertise and experience matter," Michael B. Brodsky and Steven M. Sears, CEO and President, respectively, of Options Solutions, said.



Organizational leads include:

William "Bill" Speth, Chief Research Officer. An architect of the global options market, he joins from Cboe Global Markets, where he was Senior Vice President and Global Head of Research. Mr. Speth developed financial products and designed options-based strategy benchmarks. He was instrumental in the creation of options and futures on the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, that has helped to create the global volatility market. Earlier in his career, Mr. Speth was a market maker at Cboe and the Chicago Board of Trade.

Michael J. Oyster, CFA, CAIA, Chief Investment Officer. A Chartered Financial Analyst, and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst, Mr. Oyster is an experienced investment strategist and portfolio manager. He has analyzed institutional fund managers and advised investors on their portfolio allocations, construction, and fund manager selection. He analyzed equity and index options, financial markets, and behavioral metrics, and led the investment strategy for the deployment of more than $60 billion in discretionary institutional investment capital.

John Nolan, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. Nolan has extensive experience implementing analysis and control systems at the highest levels of Corporate America. As CFO, he has guided public and private companies through critical development stages. He is a licensed CPA, and has a Master's degree of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

Amalia Rosen, Director of Marketing, and Investor Relations. A skilled storyteller with experience using technology to deliver messages to varied constituencies, Ms. Rosen will help cure one of the most difficult issues facing options: communicating with investors in ways that help them understand the power that can be embedded in well-placed puts and calls. She has held marketing and business development leadership roles for several public and private companies.



