Knightscope Inc. on Crusade to Deliver Much-Needed Technological Innovation

The U.S. is a global military superpower, providing its 2.4 million active and reserve troops with every conceivable capability through a massive military industrial complex. Big budgets and copious defense contractors design and build just about anything a soldier could possibly need. To protect our nation and our troops, that's exactly the way it should be. However, the same commitment, resources and support aren't afforded to the nation's 2-plus million law enforcement and security personnel, a dedicated and highly skilled group of professionals often left with little more than the technical equivalent of a #2 pencil and notepad to protect 330+ million Americans.

Knightscope Inc. is on a crusade to deliver much-needed technological innovation to the law enforcement and security markets to more efficiently and effectively protect the people and property of America from coast-to-coast. The company's unique combination of self-driving autonomous technology, robotics and A.I. provides law enforcement and security professionals smart eyes & ears. This technological innovation allows humans make decisions faster, smarter and safer while machines do the monotonous, computationally heavy and often dangerous work.

About Knightscope Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

For more information about the company, please visit www.Knightscope.com .

