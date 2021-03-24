U.K. Orthodontics Market to Register 18.4% CAGR and Hit USD 370.3 Million till 2027; Increasing Number of Orthodontic Procedures in the U.K. to Stoke Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " U.K. orthodontics market " size is projected to reach USD 370.3 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report, titled "U.K. Orthodontics Market, 2020-2027". As per the report, the value of the market stood at USD 148.7 million in 2019.

The prevalence of diseases related to oral health is increasing rapidly among the young population in the U.K. According to data published by the British Orthodontic Society (BOS), over 200,000 children and teenagers in England receive orthodontic treatment by the NHS every year.





Market Segmentation

Supplies Segment to Hold the Leading Share

The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user. Based on product, the market segments include instruments and supplies. The supplies segment held the leading share of the market in 2019, while the instruments segment showcased steady growth, securing a total share of 2.3%.





What Does the Report Offer?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key market aspects, namely, the dominant companies, end-users, and leading product types. Apart from this, the report contains tangible insights into the current & upcoming market trends and highlights prominent industry developments. In addition to these factors, the report supplies a holistic understanding of the main drivers, restraints, and segments that are contributing to the growth of the market.





Driving factors

Rising Prevalence of Malocclusions and Other Dental Disorders to Drive Growth

Increasing cases of orthodontic procedures owing to a large population of the country suffering from malocclusions and other dental disorders are projected to drive the U.K. orthodontics market growth. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), malocclusions are growing to become the third most prevalent oral health problem followed by dental caries and periodontal diseases. In addition, the dental companies in the country are actively investing in the research and development of innovative, less painful products. This will further boost the demand for orthodontics during the forecast period.

Restraining Factors

The high cost associated with the malocclusion treatment coupled with adverse effects, such as discoloration or breakage of teeth due to its prolonged use, is predicted to restrain the market growth.

The outbreak of coronavirus has adversely affected the U.K. orthodontics market. The researchers from the Imperial College London and King's College London have mentioned in their study that oral treatments could highly increase the risk COVID-19 transmission among patients. As per our analysis, the market will exhibit a huge decline of -31.1% in 2020 due to the pandemic.





Competitive Landscape

Acquiring Tech-savvy Enterprises to Aid Key Players Strengthen their Presence

Leading players operating in the U.K. orthodontics market are embarking on inorganic strategies, such as the acquisition of technology-oriented companies, in order to strengthen their foothold in the market. For instance, in July 2020, Institut Straumann AG signed a partnership agreement with DrSmile, a leading provider of orthodontic treatment solutions in Europe. This will help the company strengthen its position in the European market.

Industry Developments:

In January 2021 , Dentsply Sirona announced the acquisition of Byte, a manufacturer of clear aligners in the U.K., in order to expand its product offerings as well as solidify its position in this market.

, Dentsply Sirona announced the acquisition of Byte, a manufacturer of clear aligners in the U.K., in order to expand its product offerings as well as solidify its position in this market. In April 2020, Align Technology, Inc. signed an acquisition agreement with exocad Global Holdings GmbH, a CAD/CAM software developer based in Germany. This will help the former company launch cutting-edge orthodontic products in the market.





List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

• Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

• Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, United States)

• 3M (Minnesota, United States)

• Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, United States)

• Henry Schein, Inc. (New York, United States)

• Ormco Corporation (California, United States)

• TP Orthodontics, Inc. (Indiana, United States)

• DB Orthodontics (Silsden, United Kingdom)





Table of Contents

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions



Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities



Key Insights

Prevalence of Key Dental Disorders in U.K., 2020 Overview of the Number of Orthodontic Cases Per Year in U.K. New Product Launches, By Key Players Key Industry Trends Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Impact of COVID-19 on the Market



K. Orthodontics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

Instruments Supplies Fixed

Brackets Bands and Buccal Tubes Archwires Others Removable

Aligners Retainers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals Dental Clinics







ToC Continue…





