 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

United Fire Group, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti & Company Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
March 23, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) ("UFG"), today announced that the Company will be participating in the Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference being held on March 24 and 25, 2021. UFG's management team is scheduled to present at 3:15pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

A live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.ufginsurance.com/events-and-presentations/event-calendar. Online attendees will be able to submit questions as part of a virtual Q&A session. Additionally, management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About UFG

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.

Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A" (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

For more information about UFG, visit www.ufginsurance.com or contact:

Randy Patten, AVP and Controller, 319-286-2537 or IR@unitedfiregroup.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com