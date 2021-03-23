As Customer Growth Surges, Devo Technology Adds to Executive Team and Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology, the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, today announced the appointments of four new senior executives, as well as a new board member. J.C. Vega joins as CISO; Lars Wiesner as senior vice president, product engineering and operations; Kayla Williams as vice president, IT governance, risk and compliance; and Matt Westover as vice president of North America sales. Sebastian Gunningham also joins the company as a member of Devo's Board of Directors.



"Devo has cemented itself as a disruptive force in the cybersecurity market, and we are surpassing entrenched legacy technologies by continuing to invest in innovation and unmatched talent," said Devo CEO Marc van Zadelhoff. "The industry's all-out sprint to the cloud and the exploding volumes of log and security data are propelling Devo's growth trajectory, and the addition of these powerhouse leaders will help accelerate our growth and increase the pace of innovation we deliver to our customers."

The demand for Devo continues to build, with new customers such as FanDuel , Manulife and First Horizon boosting Devo to 136% year-over-year growth. In February, the company launched Devo Drive, a new global partner program, to extend its reach through a network of more than 50 partners offering services dedicated to security, including industry leaders such as Optiv, Novacoast, OpenText and CRITICALSTART. The Devo employee base has expanded by more than 50% over the last year to support these aggressive growth initiatives.

New Devo Executive Additions:

CISO, J.C. Vega



J.C. Vega brings to Devo more than three decades of security leadership and 20 years of cybersecurity-specific experience in both the public and private sectors. Prior to Devo, he worked as an executive security advisor for IBM Security. Rising to the rank of colonel in the U.S. Army, Vega held several leadership and operational roles in cybersecurity with the U.S. government and the U.S. Department of Defense, where he helped build strategic cyber programs at the Army and National levels, and led professional operations, research, and technology teams in preparation for combat and support missions within the most hostile environments. Vega is based in Devo's Cambridge, Mass. headquarters.

SVP, Product Engineering and Operations, Lars Wiesner



Lars Wiesner has more than 20 years of experience leading both fast-growing and large, distributed software engineering teams in DevOps, CloudOps, and deployment. Wiesner joins Devo from marketing SaaS leader Selligent, where he served as VP of engineering in Belgium and the U.S. He previously spent nearly 16 years at SAP in Germany where in the last half of his tenure he was a VP and a member of SAP's extended global leadership team. He also worked at Diebold Nixdorf, a global leader in driving connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, where he led the company's retail software engineering and product management teams in the Netherlands. Wiesner is based in Devo's Madrid office.



VP, IT Governance, Risk, and Compliance, Kayla Williams



Kayla Williams has more than 15 years of experience in GRC spanning several industries. Prior to Devo, she worked as the director of GRC for LogMeIn, a global SaaS company, where she developed and implemented the information security policy framework, as well as security, compliance, and technical privacy risk framework, streamlined the company's compliance function, and instituted a security and technical privacy governance steering committee. Earlier in her career, Williams served as a senior risk manager in the U.K. and U.S. at Computershare, a global financial services company. Williams is based in Devo's Cambridge, Mass. headquarters.



VP, North America Sales, Matt Westover



Matt Westover brings more than 20 years of experience in launching industry-leading SaaS, software, and hybrid cloud solutions for start-ups and multi-billion-dollar organizations. Most recently, he served as VP of the enterprise financial accounts team for the financial services vertical at F5 Networks, a multicloud application security and delivery company. During his career at F5, he launched and led the financial services vertical business into the top-performing team at the company, while leveraging and driving business with F5 partners. He also served as VP of the Americas for the security division of CA Technologies. Earlier in his career, he launched several disruptive cloud-based SaaS companies, developing the strategy, hiring the leaders, and building the global sales and channel go-to-market teams. Westover is based in Devo's Cambridge, Mass. headquarters.



Board Member, Sebastian Gunningham



Sebastian Gunningham is the chairman of Santander Consumer Finance and vice chairman of Openbank. He previously served as the co-CEO of WeWork. For more than a decade, Gunningham served as SVP of Marketplace at Amazon, where he was a member of the Amazon executive S-team and led a broad set of functions, including the global Marketplace technology and business, Search, Payments, Fulfillment by Amazon, and the website platform. Prior to Amazon, he served as VP of enterprise at Apple, and for more than a decade, he was the SVP of North American industrial sector & Latin America at Oracle. He also held the position of CEO at Peace Software. Gunningham is based in New York City.



