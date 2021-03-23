 Skip to main content

Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
March 23, 2021 8:00am   Comments
MONTREAL, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (TSX:NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences in March 2021.

  • Cowen FinTech Bus Tour on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 2:30pm ET
  • Scotiabank Telecom, Media & Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 8:40am ET

The events will be available via live webcast as well as archived replay on Nuvei's investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the "Events & Presentations" section.

About Nuvei
We are Nuvei, the payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes in over 200 markets worldwide, supports 455 local and alternative payment methods and nearly 150 currencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Contact:

Investors
Anthony Gerstein
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
agerstein@nuvei.com

Source: Nuvei


