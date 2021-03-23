Video Streaming Market to Exhibit 12.0% CAGR by 2027; Rising Need for Entertainment Owing to COVID-19 Pandemic will Favor Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global video streaming market size is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth owing to the advent and increasing popularity of digital video streaming worldwide. Video streaming, in simple terms, means the running of continuous media in a compressed audio and video form without waiting to download the content from the internet. A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Video Streaming Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Content Delivery Services), By Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming, On-demand Video Streaming), By Streaming Model (Advertisement-based, Subscription-based, Transactional-based/Rental), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027," predicts that the value of the market was USD 342.44 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at 12.0% CAGR between 2020 to 2027. It is set to reach USD 842.93 billion by 2027.

Most of the industries today are at a standstill and are facing huge losses owing to the current outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, every cloud has a silver lining. With the help of government support, it is possible to fight the contagious disease and we all hope to come out of this situation at the earliest possible. We are offering impact analysis on various markets that have been affected by the coronavirus widespread and the necessary measures adopted by them to draw out revenue.





Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/video-streaming-market-103057





Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Grow Rapidly on Account of Increasing Penetration of Smartphones

Geographically, North America earned USD 148.20 billion in 2019 in terms of share. This is attributable to the presence of advanced network infrastructure and high internet connectivity.

The U.S. alone consists of more than 200 streaming service providers. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has propelled people to stay safe at home and opt for home streaming, wherein video gaming and OTT services have gained traction. Similarly, the Video Streaming Market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow fast and exhibit high CAGR in the forecast period on account of the presence of tech-savvy population and the advent of smartphones with HD quality resolution, apt for video streaming. This, coupled with the availability of better network at cost-efficient rates that propels viewers to opt for live streaming instead of downloading content are expected to help this region witness rapid growth in the coming years.

What are the Report Highlights?

The Video Streaming Market report offers a comprehensive overview of the market and its major growth prospects such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also throws light on s the current industry trends, major developments, and other interesting insights useful for this market. It further discusses the nature of the market competition, list of players and their key strategies to stay put in the competition. It also describes the table of segmentation and the names of the leading segment with market figures. The report is provided on the company website.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Video Streaming Market.





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/video-streaming-market-103057





Drivers & Restraints-

Segment-

Content Delivery Services Segment to Cover Major Share Owing to their Impactful and Effective Features

In 2019, the content delivery services segment earned 88.4% video streaming market share as they are majorly used in wildlife broadcasting, product and services promotions, and online classes, among others. Under this segment, the OTT services sub-segment is expected to rise remarkably on account of its low-cost and flexible model. This segment requires a minimum network infrastructure as compared to the high-cost support involved for streaming IPTV and pay-TV.

Increasing Penetration of Smartphones with Quality Resolution to Add Impetus to Market

The advent of digitalization into entertainment media is a significant factor in boosting this market. In addition to this, the penetration of smartphones and the increasing popularity of live videos are also propelling the video streaming market growth. Furthermore, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, people are choosing to stay safe at home. Besides video streaming for entertainment purposes, many educational and medical institutions are adopting this medium to continue serving the public interest, education, and welfare, thereby aiding in the expansion of the Video Streaming Market.

On the contrary, latency and bandwidth issues and unauthorized platforms may pose a significant challenge to the market, both in terms of poor quality video and loss of personal and financial details. Nevertheless, the drastic increase in the number of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and subscribers are likely to create lucrative growth opportunity in the future.





Get Your Customized Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/video-streaming-market-103057





Competitive Landscape-

Collaborations and Joint Ventures to Help Companies Hold Prominent Positions in Market

Currently, companies such as Brightcove Inc. have a strong portfolio in the Video Streaming Market as they are offering various services. These include cloud-based video encoding services, Zencoder, online video platform, video cloud, Brightcove beacon, Video Marketing Suite, Beacon, Brightcove Campaign, Enterprise Video Suite, OTT Flow, and others. Other players such as Kaltura Inc., Apple Inc., and others are engaging in joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships with local companies to enter new geographies and generate better revenue in the future.

Key Industry Developments of the Market include:

October 2019 – Marketo Engage and Brightcove Inc. entered into a partnership for incorporating video content into their marketing strategies.

June 2019 – Tencent, a China-based company launched a video streaming service called WeTv in Thailand, wherein Chinese content was streamed under Thai dubbing.

List Of Key Companies Profiled In Video Streaming Market:

Wowza Media Systems, LLC

Walt Disney Company

Tencent

Roku, Inc.

Netflix, Inc.

Kaltura, Inc.

iQIYI

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Brightcove, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Akamai Technologies

Other vendors





Quick Buy - Video Streaming Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103057





Table Of Content:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Impact of COVID-19

Short-term Impact Long-term Impact Key Industry Developments – In Response to the COVID-19 Impact Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Force Analysis

Global Video Streaming Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

By Component (Value) Hardware

Gaming Console Media Streamers

Streaming Box Streaming Sticks Encoder Software

Transcoding and Processing Video Delivery and Distribution Video Management Others Content Delivery Services

Pay TV Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) Over-the-Top (OTT) By Streaming Type (Value) Live Video Streaming On Demand Video Streaming By Streaming Model (Value) Advertisement-Based Subscription-Based Transactional-Based By Deployment (Value) On-Premise Cloud By End-User (Value) Commercial Residential By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

North America Video Streaming Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

By Component (Value) Hardware

Gaming Console Media Streamers

Streaming Box Streaming Sticks Encoder Software

Transcoding and Processing Video Delivery and Distribution Video Management Others Content Delivery Services

Pay TV Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) Over-the-Top (OTT) By Streaming Type (Value) Live Video Streaming On Demand Video Streaming By Streaming Model (Value) Advertisement-Based Subscription-Based Transactional-Based By Deployment (Value) On-Premise Cloud By End-User (Value) Commercial Residential By Country (Value) The U.S. Canada



TOC Continued...!





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Web Hosting Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Shared Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, Collocated Hosting, Virtual Private Server Hosting, and Others), By Application (Public Website, Mobile Application, Intranet Site, and Online Application), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Context Aware Computing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Vendor (Mobile Network Operator, Device Manufacturer, and Online, Web, and Social Networking Vendors), By End-User (BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Media and Entertainment, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Logistics and Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Building Information Modeling Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Project Phase (Pre-Construction, Construction, and Post Construction), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, and Public Infrastructure), By End-User (Architect and Engineers, Facility or Construction Managers, and Builders and Contractors), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Higher Education Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), By Learning Mode (Offline Learning, Online Learning), By End User (Private Colleges, Community Colleges, and State Universities), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Chipset Type (Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)), By Application (Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning), By Computing Technology (Cloud Computing and Edge Computing), By Function (Training and Inference), By Industry and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd



Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/video-streaming-market-10038



