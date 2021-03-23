 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mineworx Announces Corporate Update Webinar

Globe Newswire  
March 23, 2021 5:00am   Comments
Share:

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV:MWX) (OTCQB:MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announced today that the Company will hold a Webinar on Thursday March 25 at 2pm MST or 4pm EST to provide an update on the operations of the Company. Attendees are required to register in advance at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LGjAWoV2QdaRnrkFEIK8Ew

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

As a reminder, today the shares of the Company commence trading following the 1 for 2 consolidation on the TSX-Venture.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth with its partnerships in the E-Waste, Catalytic Converter and mining sectors. The objective is to utilize licensed and proprietary technologies to extract precious metals in an environmentally responsible, sustainable and profitable manner from niche market opportunities. For further information, go to www.mineworx.net

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

  Dave Burwell
  Vice President
  The Howard Group
  403-410-7907
  dave@howardgroupinc.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com