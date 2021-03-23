LeddarTech Announces Participation at Multiple Major Digital Events Focused on ADAS and AD in April 2021

QUEBEC CITY, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, will participate in several global digital events in April as an exhibitor, presenter, as well as sponsor. The company will showcase its comprehensive end-to-end technology platforms that enable customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility markets. These featured solutions include the LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and the cost-effective, scalable LiDAR development platform based on patented LeddarEngine™ technology.

"LeddarTech continually seeks opportunities to bring our customers, partners, and other industry organizations together to share our unique platform business model as well as network on new developments and solutions to address today's ADAs and AD opportunities," stated Daniel Aitken, Vice-President of Global Marketing, Communications, and Product Management. "Our participation in these major digital forums is a reflection of this philosophy, and we look forward to the opportunity to meet customers and organizations who are also committed to driving autonomy and the increased safety aspects that it provides," concluded Mr. Aitken.

ADAS Sensors 2021 Online – April 6-8 (Detroit, USA)

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) require numerous sensing modalities and advanced sensor data fusion and perception capabilities to accurately perform constant assessments through detection to respond safely to driving situations that may arise. The ADAS market is expected to reach $84 billion in 2025. What is driving this growth, and what technology demands will shape the subsequent developments? Join LeddarTech at ADAS Sensors Online 2021 to find out.

Featured presentation: "Sensing Modalities, Perception, and Fusion Technology Trends for ADAS Applications," by Pierre Olivier, LeddarTech's Chief Technology Officer, April 6 @ 11:50 a.m. -12:20 p.m. ET

LeddarTech will showcase its market-defining sensing and perception solutions for ADAS and AD applications, including the LeddarVision platform and various sensing components and software. Also on display will be STMicroelectronics' MEMS mirror-based scanning solutions for LiDARs. Our technical representatives will be available online throughout the event.



Hannover Messe Digital Edition – April 12-16 (Hannover, Germany)

This year, the illustrious Hannover Messe expo and mega-conference will be digital. LeddarTech will be a co-exhibitor at the Quebec pavilion in association with Investissement Québec, whose mission is to play an active role in Québec's economic development by spurring business innovation, entrepreneurship, and business acquisitions, as well as growth in investment and exports. LeddarTech can be found at the Kiosque Entreprise for the duration of the event.

hannovermesse.de/en/conference/

AutoTech Council - Innovation Review on Connected Cars – April 15 (North America)

This Autotech Council event will focus on the new technologies and innovations that enable the connected cars of today and the future and introduce attendees to entrepreneurs that are making this future a reality. Join OEMs, suppliers, startups, and VCs to discuss hot topics such as 5G, embedded vs. tethered connectivity, personal data and privacy, big data analytics, value-added services, and much more. Pierre Olivier, LeddarTech's Chief Technology Officer, will participate in the panel discussion taking place April 15 from 8:55 a.m. to 9:25 a.m. PT.

Register here

6th Automotive Sensors and Electronics Summit – April 28 (Munich, Germany)

The Automotive Sensors and Electronics Summit is an annual event that consistently attracts key decision-makers across various industry sectors. This event has an outstanding reputation in the automotive sensors and electronics community to highlight emerging technologies and support valuable networking opportunities.

Case study presentation: "Sensor-Fusion and Perception Solutions for Key ADAS and AD Applications," by Michael Poulin, Vice-President, Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Development, April 28, 2021 @ 4:30 p.m. CET

"Sensor-Fusion and Perception Solutions for Key ADAS and AD Applications," by Michael Poulin, Vice-President, Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Development, April 28, 2021 @ 4:30 p.m. CET

LeddarVision Sensor Fusion and Perception Technology



About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy level 1 to 5. These solutions are actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

