 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Isabella Casillas Guzman Sworn In as 27th SBA Administrator

Globe Newswire  
March 22, 2021 8:45pm   Comments
Share:

Washington, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vice President Kamala Harris swears-in Isabella Casillas Guzman as the 27th Administrator of the Small Business Administration at the VP's Ceremonial Office. She becomes the first Hispanic woman cabinet member in the Biden-Harris Administration.

Follow Administrator Guzman on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

### 

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Attachment 


Carol Wilkerson
United States Small Business Administration
Carol.Wilkerson@sba.gov
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com