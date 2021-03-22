 Skip to main content

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

Globe Newswire  
March 22, 2021 7:22pm   Comments
HOUSTON, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: SLNG), a leading provider of distributed liquified natural gas "LNG" and hydrogen fuels, today announced that Jim Reddinger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andy Puhala, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q1 Investor Summit
Date March 23-25, 2021
Presentation March 23 @ 10:00AM EST
Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AZ4MtIglRuyK-1krUBhoAg

Following the event, a replay of the presentation will also be available in the investor center on the Stabilis website (www.stabilis-solutions.com).

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com.

Contact:
Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

About Stabilis Solutions, Inc.
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a vertically integrated energy transition company that provides clean energy solutions to our customers. Our solutions include small-scale liquefied natural gas ("LNG") production, distribution and fueling services to multiple end markets in North America. Stabilis also provides hydrogen fueling services to its customers. Stabilis has safely delivered over 250 million gallons of LNG through more than 25,000 truck deliveries during its 16-year operating history in the LNG industry, which we believe makes us one of the largest and most experienced small-scale LNG providers in North America. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as fuel sources in a variety of applications in the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as alternatives to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions. Stabilis' customers also use LNG as a "virtual pipeline" solution when natural gas pipelines are not available or volumes are curtailed. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

Investor Contact:
Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
877.889.1972
investorrelations@cg.capital

Andrew Puhala
Chief Financial Officer
832-456-6500
ir@stabilis-solutions.com

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com


