Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Program Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding

PASCAGOULA, Miss., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries' (NYSE:HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division announced today that George Nungesser has been promoted to vice president of program management, effective April 1.



Nungesser will have profit and loss responsibility for all elements of program execution, and will serve as the principal liaison to the Navy and Coast Guard for all platforms in the Ingalls portfolio. He currently serves as program manager for Ingalls' Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) destroyer program.

"As a second-generation shipbuilder, George brings decades of shipbuilding experience to this role," said Kari Wilkinson, who is currently serving as vice president, program management, until she assumes the role of Ingalls Shipbuilding president on April 1. "I look forward to working closely with George as we continue to focus on the enablers that support delivering world-class ships that protect and defend our nation."

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/george-nungesser.

Nungesser has served as DDG 51 program manager since 2007. Under his leadership, Ingalls has delivered eight destroyers to the Navy and returned two overhauled ships to the fleet. Previously, he served as director of planning yard services at Ingalls. Nungesser began his career at Ingalls in 1988 as an industrial engineer and holds a bachelor's degree in computer science and an MBA from The University of Southern Mississippi.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit www.huntingtoningalls.com.

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

HII on YouTube: www.youtube.com/huntingtoningalls

HII on Instagram: www.instagram.com/huntingtoningalls





Contact:



Teckie Hinkebein

teckie.hinkebein@hii-co.com

(228) 935-1323



