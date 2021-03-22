New Look Vision Group Inc. to Hold Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call
MONTREAL, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX:BCI) ("New Look") announced today that it will present its fourth quarter results for 2020 during a conference call on Friday, March 26th, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EDT for the financial community. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call. The Press Release and the Management's Discussion & Analysis will be posted SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and also on its own website (www.newlookvision.ca).
Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call:
|CONFERENCE CALL
|Time and date:
|Friday, March 26th, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
|Dial-in number:
|1-877-223-4471 (toll-free)
|1-647-788-4922 (long-distance/international)
Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the full replay:
|CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
|Availability dates:
|March 26th, 2021 (4:00 p.m. EST) to April 28th, 2021 (11:59 p.m. EST)
|Access telephone:
|1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642
|Reservation number:
|9297126
____________________
As of February 28th, 2021, New Look had 15,660,199 Class A common shares issued and outstanding. New Look Vision is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada having a network of 401 stores operating mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, Iris, Edward Beiner (US) and various Luxury banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies.
For additional information please see our website at www.newlookvision.ca. For enquiries, please contact Lise Melanson at (514) 877-4119.