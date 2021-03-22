 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Look Vision Group Inc. to Hold Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
March 22, 2021 1:43pm   Comments
Share:

MONTREAL, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX:BCI) ("New Look") announced today that it will present its fourth quarter results for 2020 during a conference call on Friday, March 26th, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EDT for the financial community. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call. The Press Release and the Management's Discussion & Analysis will be posted SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and also on its own website (www.newlookvision.ca).

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call:

CONFERENCE CALL
Time and date: Friday, March 26th, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
Dial-in number: 1-877-223-4471 (toll-free)
  1-647-788-4922 (long-distance/international)

Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the full replay:

CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK  
Availability dates: March 26th, 2021 (4:00 p.m. EST) to April 28th, 2021 (11:59 p.m. EST)
Access telephone: 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642
Reservation number: 9297126

____________________

As of February 28th, 2021, New Look had 15,660,199 Class A common shares issued and outstanding. New Look Vision is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada having a network of 401 stores operating mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, Iris, Edward Beiner (US) and various Luxury banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies.

For additional information please see our website at www.newlookvision.ca. For enquiries, please contact Lise Melanson at (514) 877-4119.


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com