Ed TALKS Panel: Are we there, yet? Measuring effectiveness of InfoSec programs

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, an authority in software security assessment, announced that its upcoming Ed TALKS panel will feature three global CISOs as they discuss how to implement metrics and measurement vehicles to better understand their cybersecurity posture.



"High performing InfoSec programs are critical to protecting sensitive data, securing systems, and maintaining compliance," said Ed Adams, CEO of Security and Ed TALKS host. "These three accomplished executives will explain leading indicators they track to gain clear insight and flag potential problem areas."

Are we there, yet? Measuring effectiveness of InfoSec programs

March 25, 12:00 p.m. EDT

https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/16345/476687/are-we-there-yet-measuring-effectiveness-of-infosec-programs

Panelists:

Florence Mottay, SVP Information Security & Global CISO, Ahold Delhaize Sherron Burgess, SVP & CISO, BCD Travel Sandra Dunn, CISO, Blue Cross Idaho





Launched in 2020, Ed TALKS features experts from organization such as Accenture, Red Hat, Microsoft, Equifax, DHS, Millicom, Alcon, Salesforce.com, CITGO, and others. It tackles current cybersecurity topics to offer insight and advice for those tasked with building, operating, and defending IT systems. Learn more by reading the Ed TALKS 2020 Retrospective blog or viewing previous panels in the BrightTalk content syndication platform:

About Ed TALKS – Real and Diverse Security Discussions

Led by Ed Adams, CEO of Security Innovation, Ed TALKS is an engaging, practical discussion of security in practice and the real challenges being faced. Mr. Adams invites industry luminaries and practitioners to discuss approaches and challenges to securing our digital world: complex tech stacks, evolving threats, motivated attackers, mounting regulations, and unsettling skill gaps.

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and literally wrote the book on How to Break Software Security. Since 2002, organizations have relied on the company's assessment and training solutions to secure software wherever it runs. Recognized 6x on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for computer-based security training, CMD+CTRL Training combines role-based courses with hands-on cyber ranges to build skills that stick. With over 3.5 million users, CMD+CTRL helps all software security stakeholders address the risk of today's tech stacks – flawed design, defenseless code, expanded attack surface, and misconfigured deployments. For more information, visit https://www.securityinnovation.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

