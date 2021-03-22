Reputation Welcomes Floyd Watson as Vice President, Field Operations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management, today announced that Floyd Watson will join the company as vice president of field operations. In this role, Watson will draw on his extensive experience in sales operations, finance and corporate strategy to further build out the company's operational infrastructure and sales and upsell cadence during a stage of accelerated growth.



Reporting to Scott Barmmer, chief revenue officer, Watson will oversee all aspects of field operations and sales, and support Reputation's talent and leadership development team as they execute on initiatives for diversity and inclusion, employee relations and rewards.

"We're thrilled to welcome Floyd Watson to head field operations and sales as we prepare to capitalize on the momentum and continued growth Reputation has experienced over the past year," said Scott Barmmer, chief revenue officer. "Having held senior leadership positions with enterprise organizations such as Oracle and Splunk, Floyd has the knowledge and perspective necessary to help our field and sales teams execute on go-to-market strategies for new service offerings and upsell opportunities at scale. Under his leadership, our sales organizations can ensure customers have the tools they need to strengthen their reputations and deliver exceptional experiences to their own customers."

Despite the challenges of 2020, Reputation has continued to gain momentum. The company was ranked number 155 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list of the fastest-growing private companies in the California region, a ranking that's based on revenue performance. Additionally, it was named among the elite list of Customer Feedback Management (CFM) platforms in Forrester's Now Tech Voice of the Customer 2021 Report. Reputation is gearing up for rapid growth in 2021 by expanding its leadership team and bringing top talent on board globally. The company recently welcomed two sales and customer success executives to the leadership team: CRO Scott Barmmer and VP of Customer Experience Dave Mingle.

Watson brings to Reputation 20 years of experience in software sales operations, licensing and pricing, finance and strategy. He has held senior-level positions with technology luminaries such as Oracle, where he managed licensing and pricing for database products; and Splunk, where he helped to build out the global sales operations organization and grow the ARR to approximately $1 billion. Watson has an MBA in finance and strategy from The Anderson Graduate School of Management at UCLA, and a BA in applied economics and architecture from the University of California, Santa Cruz. Prior to his career in the software industry, he worked in mergers and acquisitions for a boutique investment firm, and in capital projects for Chevron Corporation.

"Reputation is on a roll, and I'm eager to help take the company to the next level during this stage of rapid growth and expansion," said Watson. "We're the pioneer in reputation experience management, and as our platform evolves, we continue to revolutionize how organizations manage and influence customer sentiment in the feedback economy. Together we'll continue to empower our clients with the technologies and tools they need to not only recover from a year of unprecedented economic turmoil but thrive in 2021 and beyond."

About Reputation

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com) is the creator of the Reputation Experience Management category and is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation's interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

