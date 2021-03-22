 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Decibel Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 Index

Globe Newswire  
March 22, 2021 8:00am   Comments
Share:

BOSTON, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) ("Decibel"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, today announced that it has been added to the Russell 2000® Index, as part of the index's quarterly initial public offering ("IPO") additions.

Russell's U.S. indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information about the Russell U.S. Indexes and the Russell Indexes reconstitution, visit the FTSE Russell website.

About Decibel Therapeutics
Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel's pipeline, including its lead gene therapy program, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of a world in which the privileges of hearing and balance are available to all.

Investor Contact:
Julie Seidel
Managing Director
Stern Investor Relations
julie.seidel@sternir.com

Media Contact:
Stephanie Simon
Managing Director
Ten Bridge Communications
stephanie@tenbridgecommunications.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com