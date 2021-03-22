 Skip to main content

Harsco Corporation to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Business Services Summit

Globe Newswire  
March 22, 2021 8:00am   Comments
CAMP HILL, Pa., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC), a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that the Company will be participating in the upcoming Jefferies Virtual Business Services Summit on March 25, 2021. Updated presentation materials are available on the Company's website at https://investors.harsco.com/.

About Harsco Corporation
Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

Investor Contact Media Contact
David Martin Jay Cooney
717.612.5628 717.730.3683
damartin@harsco.com jcooney@harsco.com

 



 

 

 


