Ashish Jain Joins Arkose Labs' Leadership Team as Chief Product Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkose Labs , provider of online fraud and abuse prevention technology, today announced an appointment to its leadership team, with the addition of Ashish Jain as Chief Product Officer, starting today. With more than 25 years of experience in technology and leading product teams in the identity, mobility and security space - Ashish is a visionary in product development and will bring his extensive background in building scalable products to the Arkose leadership team.



"We welcome Ashish to the Arkose Labs team, where his impressive track record with leading global product teams across several sectors in the fraud space will be an incredible asset," said Kevin Gosschalk, CEO of Arkose Labs. "Ashish's expertise will help us continue to develop our anti-fraud technology to serve our customers in the most effective way."

Jain's appointment rounds out Arkose Labs' executive team, which recently brought on Mark Resnick as chief operating officer and chief financial officer, and Patrice Boffa as vice president, customer success. The new hires come on the heels of the company's $22 million Series B funding round led by Microsoft's venture fund, M12. Arkose Labs has also made significant enhancements to its product lineup, including audio puzzles, additional detection capabilities, and the introduction of a new protection feature called, " Welcome to the Internet ". The feature is designed to detect and root out fraudsters who try to hide their tracks and appear as new users of the internet. It easily stops these attackers, while still enabling true digital newbies to access and purchase from online retailers, open bank accounts, send and receive payments, and all the other conveniences of the modern digital world.

Prior to joining Arkose Labs, Ashish was Head of Identity at eBay where he was responsible for delivering seamless, flexible, and secure cross-platform experience for more than 180 million eBay customers and third-party developers through its Identity, Risk and Trust framework. Prior to joining eBay, he was vice president of Identity and Risk Analytics at VMware, where he drove Identity, Access, and Risk Analytics offerings.

"I am thrilled to be part of the innovative team at Arkose Labs," said Jain. "Arkose Labs is the only company to connect user identity and fraud signals and it's approach to making fraud financially unviable to criminals is the way in which cybercrime will be eliminated."

