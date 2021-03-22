 Skip to main content

Akero Therapeutics to Announce New Data from an Evaluation of Efruxifermin (EFX) in Cirrhotic NASH (F4) Patients

Globe Newswire  
March 22, 2021 6:30am   Comments
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO), a cardio-metabolic biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that the company plans to discuss new efficacy and safety data, including biopsy results, from an expansion cohort of a 16-week Phase 2a clinical trial, Cohort C, evaluating efruxifermin (EFX) in the treatment of adult patients with cirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in a post-market press release and webcast to be held today, March 22, 2021.

Conference Call / Webcast Details
The company will host a conference call and webcast with slide presentation at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) this afternoon, March 22, 2021. The webcast of the conference call will be made available on the company's website at www.akerotx.com under the Investors tab in the Events, Presentations & Webcasts section. To access the call via dial-in, please dial 1-877-282-0556 (U.S. toll free) or 1-270-215-9899 (international), Conference ID 1885464, five minutes prior to the start time. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the company's website for 90 days.

About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage cardio-metabolic company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Akero's lead product candidate, EFX, an engineered Fc-FGF21 fusion protein, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials as a potential treatment for NASH. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit us at www.akerotx.com for more information.

Investor Contact:
Christina Tartaglia
212.362.1200
IR@akerotx.com

Media Contact:
Jennifer Weismann
612.716.0556
media@akerotx.com

 


