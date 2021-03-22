SpringWorks Therapeutics Appoints Bhavesh Ashar as Chief Commercial Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, announced today that Bhavesh Ashar has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Ashar has more than 20 years of global pharmaceutical and biotechnology experience, most recently having served as Senior Vice President, General Manager of U.S. Oncology at Bayer Healthcare. Mr. Ashar will build and lead commercial operations at SpringWorks as the company continues to advance its diversified targeted oncology portfolio, which includes two potentially registrational rare oncology programs.



"We are very happy to be welcoming Bhavesh to the SpringWorks team. His deep knowledge and experience in oncology product launches and proven record of building high-performing commercial teams will be instrumental as we prepare to serve patients with various forms of cancer," said Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks. "SpringWorks has made great progress in developing nirogacestat for patients with desmoid tumors and mirdametinib for patients with NF1-associated plexiform neurofibromas. We look forward to reporting data from our two registrational trials in these devastating tumors later this year, including topline data from our Phase 3 DeFi trial and additional data from our Phase 2b ReNeu trial."

"What attracted me to SpringWorks was the breadth of opportunities across the company's rare oncology programs and larger opportunities in genetically defined cancers," said Mr. Ashar. "I look forward to joining this team of passionate and driven people who share a deep commitment to bringing life-changing medicines to patients and families suffering from severe rare diseases and cancer."

As Senior Vice President, General Manager of U.S. Oncology at Bayer, Mr. Ashar served as Business Unit head for the U.S. Oncology franchise and was responsible for a broad portfolio in prostate, liver, colorectal, GIST, hematologic and tumor-agnostic biomarker driven cancers. Before joining Bayer in 2017, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Sanofi Genzyme over a 15-year tenure, including Vice President, General Manager of U.S. Oncology and Vice President, Global Head of Transplant. Prior to Sanofi Genzyme, Mr. Ashar was a consultant with McKinsey & Company where he served clients in the biopharmaceutical space. Mr. Ashar received an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BS in Mathematics from the Imperial College in London.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from devastating rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated portfolio of small molecule targeted oncology product candidates and is advancing two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types, as well as several other programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks' strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with industry leaders to expand its portfolio. For more information, visit www.springworkstx.com and follow @SpringWorksTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

