Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of 9F, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of 9F, Inc. ("9F" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:JFU) investors that acquired securities between August 3, 2020 and December 15, 2020.

It is alleged in this complaint that (1) the purported benefits and value of 9F's financial institution partners and its tri-party cooperation business model were materially overstated and/or did not in fact exist, given that 9F and Property and Casualty Company Limited were engaged in an ongoing contractual dispute in regard to payment of service fees under their cooperation agreement; (2) the collectability of service fees owed by PICC to 9F under the cooperation agreement was in doubt and at serious risk of non-payment; (3) there was a significant risk that PICC would no longer guarantee protection to investors and institutional funding partners and would no longer provide credit insurance; (4) as a result of the foregoing, 9F's platform, business model, reputation and financial results had been materially impaired; and (5) 9F's statements about the their business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times, as a result.

