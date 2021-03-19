 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU)

Globe Newswire  
March 19, 2021 3:16pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BELLUS Health Inc. ("BELLUS") (NASDAQ:BLU) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of BELLUS between September 5, 2019 and July 5, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information that resulted in a scheme that: (1) deceived the investing public regarding BELLUS's business, operations, drug products, drug product development, competition, and present and future business prospects; (2) facilitated the Company's September 2019 public offering ("Offering"); (3) created artificial demand for the BELLUS common shares sold in the Offering; (4) enabled the Company to receive approximately $70 million in net proceeds from the sale of BELLUS common stock in the Offering; and (5) caused purchases of BELLUS publicly traded common stock at artificially inflated prices. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of BELLUS during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the May 17, 2021 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com