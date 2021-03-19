Santa Rosa Surgeon to Offer Business, Life Advice to Westmont College Leadership Class

Santa Barbara, California, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Robert White, a Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital trauma surgeon, will lecture to a leadership class at Westmont College in Santa Barbara on Thursday, April 8. The class, led by Westmont College President Gayle D. Beebe, is comprised largely of soon-to-graduate college seniors.

White, a Napa resident, has had all four of his children graduate from Westmont, a top-ranked private Christian liberal arts college founded in 1937.

"I have a passion to see graduating college students focus on the next steps of their life," he says. "I believe that developing a vision for your life, yet having flexibility to revise that vision when needed, are key components to success."

White lived that passion himself. Born in Vancouver, Canada, he spent time with cousins in Napa Valley before moving to the North Bay permanently at age 17. White attended Pacific Union College and the University of California, Davis. He worked at least 17 different jobs before completing medical school and a surgery residency. White is Board-certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a fellow in the American College of Surgeons.

He says stints as a carpenter, logger, arctic roughneck, Caterpillar operator, semi-truck driver, farm hand, vineyard tractor operator and winery cellar worker all prepared him for the challenges of being a surgeon at the busiest non-university trauma center in California.

White, who believes in treating hospital staff and patients with dignity and compassion, says one of his favorite quotes is attributed to Mark Twain: "The two most important days of your life are the day you were born and the day you find out why."

White currently divides his time between his work as a trauma surgeon, his medical clothing business, Stitches Medical, and his farm production of Horse Rock Olive oil.

