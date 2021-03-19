Coastal Cloud Appoints Tom Healy, former Senior Partner at Accenture, to its Board of Managers

Palm Coast, Florida, USA, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Cloud, an award-winning provider of consulting, implementation and managed services and a Salesforce partner, has announced the Board of Managers, including Tom Healy, a former Senior Partner at Accenture.

Mr. Healy helped establish and lead the Advisory Board of Coastal Cloud, providing instrumental guidance to the company as it grew from a small consulting firm to one of the largest Salesforce Consulting firms in North America.

Mr. Healy joined Accenture (formerly Andersen Consulting) in 1980 and was admitted to the partnership ten years later. His first 19 years at Accenture were primarily in the Consumer Packaged Goods Industry. After an assignment in Toronto, where he managed a large part of Accenture's Canadian practice, he led the firm's Food & Consumer Goods Industry practice in North America. In 1999, Mr. Healy transferred to the firm's Government practice. There he led the efforts at USPS, one of Accenture's top five global clients, and then headed the global outsourcing business for the Government practice. Mr. Healy was a member of Accenture's Global Leadership Council and its Government Operating Group Executive Committee.

Mr. Healy joined six additional executives who currently serve on the Coastal Cloud Board of Managers. The other Board Managers are Eric Berridge, co-founder and former CEO of Bluewolf, an IBM Company; Dan Reardon, Chairman and CEO of North Highland, Sara Stanley Hale and Tim Hale, both co-founders and Managing Partners at Coastal Cloud, Jordan Richards, Chairman of Coastal Cloud's Board and Managing Partner at Sverica Capital Management, and Ryan Harstad, Partner, also at Sverica Capital Management.

About Coastal Cloud

Coastal Cloud is an IT business consulting partner based in Palm Coast, Florida. Through its unique consulting business model, Coastal Cloud provides implementation and managed services to assist clients in migrating to next-generation cloud technology.

A Salesforce Partner since 2012, Coastal Cloud has earned the highest designation possible, Salesforce Navigator Expert, across numerous products and industries, including Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Nonprofit, Manufacturing and more.

Coastal Cloud has rapidly grown to over 275 Consultants in the past year while still providing excellent client and employee satisfaction. They were awarded the Global Customer Success Innovation Award from Salesforce in 2020 and were named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces in 2020. including making the Editor's Top 10 List. For more information, please visit www.CoastalCloud.US.

