Proactive news headlines including Karora Resources, Bragg Gaming Group, Empower Clinics and Naturally Splendid Enterprises

Globe Newswire  
March 19, 2021 2:11pm   Comments
Share:

New York, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Karora Resources Inc (TSE:KRR) (OTC:KRRGF) (FRA:5RN1) posts record net earnings for 2020, beats annual all-in-sustaining-cost guidance click here

- Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) brings in further C$612,865 cash from warrant exercise click here

- Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSE:BRAG) (OTC:BRGGF) says subsidiary ORYX Gaming has entered Swiss market by going live with Grand Casino Luzern's online brand click here

- Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (OTC:VRCFF) (FRA:VR62) stakes the Black Diablo property in Nevada click here

- Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (OTCQB:EPWCF) nets $12 million from warrant exercise, reveals expansion plans for KAI Medical Laboratory and Ontario clinics click here

- Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CSE:RVV) (OTC:RVVTF) announces positive results in pre-clinical study of psilocybin to treat mild traumatic brain injury in mice click here

- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (CSE:CNI) (OTC:CLGUF) hires tech entrepreneur Sefton Fincham as its new president click here

-  Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG) (OTC:FGLDF) reveals new drill results from Central Canada Gold Mine showing strong mineralization click here

- KULR Technology Group  Inc (OTCQB:KULR) sees its 4Q 2020 revenue climb 298% on increased aerospace and government business click here

