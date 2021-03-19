DNV Seeks Presentation Proposals for the 2021 Healthcare Symposium

Milford, Ohio, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nation's fastest-growing healthcare accreditation organization DNV Healthcare USA Inc. has released initial details of its 2021 Healthcare Symposium. The three-day learning and networking symposium will feature presentations from hospital professionals across the U.S. and address topics that include compliance, accreditation, quality and patient safety. The hybrid event (in-person with simultaneous live streaming) will be held in Reno, NV, Nov. 1-4.

DNV is currently seeking proposals for presentations in the following areas: Clinical Issues, Accreditation Issues, ISO 9001, Physical Environment, Critical Access Hospitals, Telemedicine, COVID-19 (and other disease-specific programs), Infection Control and Psychiatric Hospitals. More information about submitting abstracts for proposals is available here. The deadline to submit a proposal is April 18, 2021.

"The last year has posed challenges that were previously unimaginable," says DNV Healthcare USA Inc. President Patrick Horine. "We are thrilled to be able to return to an in-person forum for an exchange of ideas, techniques and research, and are incredibly excited to see what this year's Symposium will bring."

Through their healthcare division, DNV has pioneered a roadmap for hospitals to improve the delivery of healthcare services at every level. Implementation of its ISO 9001 quality management system allows hospitals to improve quality and enhance patient safety at every step of the care continuum. DNV Healthcare USA Inc. has accredited more than 600 hospitals in all 50 states using this innovative approach that enables an organization to be better managed, more efficient and focused primarily on patient-centered care.

"We want to identify innovative practices and approaches to address aspects that improve quality, efficiency and enhance patient care," says David Tellez, DNV's leader of Supply Chain and Product Assurance in the Americas. "Our success is attributable to the unique approach we take with our hospital customers to use the quality management system to their advantage."

About DNV

DNV is a global independent certification, assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise, DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, drives innovative solutions.

Whether certifying a company's management system or products, providing training, assessing supply chains or digital assets, DNV enables customers and stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence, continually improve and realize long-term strategic goals sustainably.

DNV draws on its wide technical and industry expertise to help companies worldwide build consumer and stakeholder trust. Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world's most successful and forward-thinking companies. www.dnvcert.com/healthcare

