Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Healthcare Services Group, Inc. ("HCSG" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HCSG) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



HCSG issued a press release on February 10, 2021 announcing their financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2020. This press release also provided an update on the status of a previously disclosed U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") investigation into HCSG's earnings-per-share calculation practices, announcing that "[t]he Company and the SEC have recently commenced discussions regarding a potential resolution of the investigation, which focuses on periods prior to 2018. As discussions regarding a potential resolution are ongoing, Mr. John C. Shea, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, has notified the Company that he is taking a temporary leave of absence from his duties."

On February 10, 2021, HCSG's stock price fell $3.01 per share, or 8.88%, on this news, to close at $30.90 per share.

