Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

Globe Newswire  
March 19, 2021 8:00am   Comments
NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Voyager Digital Ltd. VYGR- CN.  VYGVF  - OTC today announced that Steve Ehrlich, CEO and Co-founder, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.  

Event Q1 Investor Summit
Date March 23-25th, 2021
Presentation March 25th @ 5PM EST
Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K89XmTpnRnqNcCF57nHmrw

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors. 

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com 

Contact: 
Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

ABOUT Voyager Digital Ltd.
Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com


