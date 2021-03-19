Credit Acceptance Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Credit Acceptance Corporation ("Credit Acceptance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CACC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

It was reported in news outlets on March 10, 2021 that Credit Acceptance was under investigation by the office of the Attorney General of New York for violations of the Martin Act, a New York statute which grants the Attorney General expansive law enforcement powers to conduct investigations into potential securities fraud and to bring civil or criminal actions against alleged violators.

On March 11, 2021, Credit Acceptance's stock price fell $21.79 per share, or 5.43%, on this news, to close at $379.36 per share.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising



