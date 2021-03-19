EmergeVest appoints Lawrence Lim as Director

HONG KONG, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergeVest, a Hong Kong-headquartered, growth-oriented private equity investment group with holdings that include EV Cargo, a leading global logistics-technology company and the largest private logistics company in the UK, has announced the appointment of Lawrence Lim as a Director with responsibilities across investment origination, execution, and portfolio management.



Mr Lim was most recently Head of Transportation & Logistics for Asia at Deutsche Bank, where he spent seven years across offices in New York and Hong Kong within the Industrials & Infrastructure Investment Banking, Consumer & Retail Investment Banking, and Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) divisions. Mr Lim joins EmergeVest as we look to increase our investment activity in Asia, bringing with him 13 years' investment banking and corporate finance experience, having executed more than US$50 billion of transactions for corporate and private equity clients globally. His experience includes several roles in sector coverage, leveraged finance, and M&A. Prior to Deutsche Bank, Mr Lim worked at Nomura, UBS, and Wachovia/Wells Fargo.

Mr Lim graduated from the University of Virginia with a BSc (Distinction) in Systems and Information Engineering.

Lawrence Lim, Director of EmergeVest, said: "I am very excited to have joined EmergeVest as we look to increase our investment activity in Asia, and especially look forward to a diverse role spanning investment origination, execution, and portfolio management. Transport and logistics is a sector being revolutionised by technological advancements and EmergeVest is very much a leader in this area."

Heath Zarin, Founder, Chair & CEO of EmergeVest, said: "We are delighted to welcome aboard a Director with Lawrence's experience in investment banking and corporate finance, logistics expertise, and knowledge of Asian markets. As we look to increase our investment activity in the region, Lawrence's skill set makes him the perfect fit for the job."

With more than $500 million in assets under management, EmergeVest's current portfolio includes businesses that generate more than $1 billion of revenue annually, employing 10,000 colleagues across the globe. EmergeVest focuses on growth investments at the intersection of logistics, technology, and financial services.

About EmergeVest:

Formed in 2013, EmergeVest is a global investment firm that seeks to build great businesses, provide innovative capital solutions, and generate sustainable value for all stakeholders. With $500 million in assets under management and working in partnership with excellent management teams, EmergeVest invests across the capital structure at the intersection of supply chain, technology, and financial services. EmergeVest provides ambitious management teams and founders with access to global institutional capital and expertise through a personal relationship with its team. EmergeVest is passionate about responsible investment in the secure and sustainable movement of goods, data, and funds across the globe.

Acting as founders and hands-on operators, EmergeVest created EV Cargo in 2018, facilitating a step-change in value creation via a sizeable, scalable, and diversified logistics-technology company, well-positioned for future growth. Now a global leader, EV Cargo is driving the transformation of logistics into a technology industry, underpinned by its values of growth, innovation, and sustainability.

