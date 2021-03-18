 Skip to main content

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
March 18, 2021 3:00pm   Comments
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPX: NECB) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about May 7, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 9, 2021.

NorthEast Community Bancorp, MHC (the "MHC"), the Company's majority stockholder, having previously received the requisite regulatory non-objection, has determined to waive receipt of the quarterly dividend.
        
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank. NorthEast Community Bank is a New York State chartered savings bank that operates six full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches Massachusetts and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York.


Kenneth A. Martinek 
Chairman and CEO 
Telephone: (914) 684-2500

