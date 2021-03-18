Liz Schimel Joins Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies' Board of Directors

A Veteran digital and media expert, Schimel was most recently Head of Business at Apple News+. Prior to joining Apple in mid-2018, she served as President of Condé Nast International from 2013-17 and was Entrepreneur in Residence at Comcast Ventures in 2018.



GameOn completed an oversubscribed $5,800,000 private placement last week.

GameOn announced significant additions to its Board, Advisory and team: J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Mike Vorhaus (DraftKings, Roblox), Sean Hurley (DraftKings) and Santiago Jaramillo (FIFA at EA Sports, NBA Top Shot at Dapper Labs).

GameOn has reserved GET as their trading symbol at CSE and public listing scheduled for March/April 2021.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. ("GameOn" or "Company"), the leader in providing consumers, broadcasters, sportsbooks and partners with interactive, social experiences around sports, TV and live events, today is pleased to announce the addition of Liz Schimel to its Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors includes GameOn Entertainment Technologies CEO Matt Bailey, J Moses (Chairman) and Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square Technologies.

A digital and media veteran, Schimel was most recently head of business at Apple News+. Prior to joining Apple in mid-2018, she served as president of Condé Nast International from 2013-17 and was entrepreneur in residence at Comcast Ventures in 2018.

"With decades of experience in digital media around the globe, I've seen how the industry continues to evolve not only in how news and entertainment is distributed to consumers, but also how consumers then in turn interact and engage with it," Schimel said. "GameOn is at the forefront of the new wave of interactive viewing experiences whether consumers are engaging on their TV sets or through a second screen."

Previously, Schimel was Chief Digital Officer at Meredith Corporation from 2010-13 and has held VP roles at Nokia and AT&T. She was Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Comcast from 2005-08.

"Being able to source the knowledge, expertise and experience from a respected digital and media veteran like Liz Schimel is invaluable as we expand our offerings not only with strategic partners and broadcasters, but also consumers," GameOn Entertainment Technologies' CEO Matt Bailey said. "We couldn't be more happy to have Liz be part of our team on this journey."

Founded in 2018, GameOn Entertainment Technologies empowers sports and entertainment content providers with the world's simplest and most accessible gamification platform. Whether it's supporting TV networks, OTT platforms, sportsbooks or leagues, GameOn helps partners turn their content—everything from sports to reality TV—into interactive and social experiences via mobile and TV apps.

GameOn was purchased by V2 Games Inc, a portfolio company of Vancouver-based video and mobile game ventures firm Victory Square Technologies in December 2020. Following the asset purchase, the company was renamed GameOn Entertainment Technologies. The Company recently completed an oversubscribed $5,800,000 private placement and is expected to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol GET in March/April 2021.

Visit VictorySquare.com and sign up for the official newsletter of Victory Square at www.VictorySquare.com/newsletter.

On behalf of the board,



Shafin Diamond Tejani

Chief Executive Officer

For further information about the Company, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact – Edge Communications Group

Email: ir@victorysquare.com

Telephone: 604 283-9166

Media Relations Contact – Howard Blank, Director

Email: howard@victorysquare.com

Telephone: 604-928-6066

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed to fast-track growth.

VST's sweet spot is the cutting-edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our portfolio consists of 20 global companies using AI, VR/AR and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn't just another investor. With real skin in the game, we're committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you'll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).

For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they're unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we're able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides. For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com .

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of Victory Square, including, without limitation, statements relating to future performance, execution of business strategy, future growth, business prospects and opportunities of Victory Square and its related subsidiaries and other factors beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "continues", "project", "potential", "possible", "contemplate", "seek", "goal", or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should" or "would", or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Victory Square. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Victory Square can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Victory Square disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.



