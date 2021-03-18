 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Jazz en Rafale – LIVE CAM Festival Reinvents the Live Jazz Experience and Reaches New Audiences During the Global Pandemic

Globe Newswire  
March 18, 2021 1:07pm   Comments
Share:

MONTREAL, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With concerts that span over a four-month period including upcoming new launches from the multi-award winning Jazzlab Orchestra with Loguslabusmuzikus and François Bourassa with L'Impact du Silence, the Jazz en Rafale – LIVE CAM Festival has contributed to the evolution of the live jazz experience. This is with creative partnerships taking place at the historic Piccolo Studios in Montreal and featuring a supreme lineup of artists offering some jazz healing during these challenging and isolating months of the global pandemic.

Available on demand until May 1, 2021 Artist / Group
Manoel Vieira – Rhizome (launch) – Effendi  
Benjamin Deschamps – Road-Trip – Boulev'art  
Auguste Quartet – Exalta calma (launch) – Effendi
Yannick Rieu / Génération Quartet – Les Productions Yari
Yves Léveillé – Souffle de liberté - Les Productions Yves Léveillé
  Jacques Kuba Séguin – Microcosme – Odd Sound 
UPCOMING CONCERTS
On demand available within 48 hours of the concert, until May 1, 2021		 Artist / Group
March 27, 8:00 pm Jazzlab Orchestra – Loguslabusmuzikus (exclusive preview of upcoming new album) – Effendi 
April 10, 8:00 pm François Bourassa - L'Impact du Silence (album launch) – Effendi 
April 24, 8:00 pm Félix Stüssi / Super Nova 4 – Les Productions Félix Stüssi

OVERVIEW JAZZ EN RAFALE FESTIVAL: This is the 19th edition of the Jazz en Rafale Festival. It was founded by Alain Bédard, president of Effendi Records. This year's edition presents nine concerts featuring an extraordinary line up of Quebec's most profound jazz artists performing live to stream and on demand between January and May 2021.  It is coordinated by the Effendi record label in collaboration with Piccolo Studios, MB Productions, Justin Toussaint, Pascal Milette and producers: FamGroup, Boulev'art, Yari Productions, Odd Sound, Yves Léveillé Productions, Félix Stüssi Productions and Collectif Jazzlab Orchestra and their associated artists. "We are happy to present this festival and offer a little peace and happiness during this difficult time." - Alain Bédard, Founder, Artistic Director, Jazz en Rafale – LIVE CAM Festival and Effendi Records.     

Website: http://www.jazzenrafale.ca
Tickets: Tickets lepointdevente.com
B-ROLL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFocdZSP8Hc


Contact:  Glenda Rush /Vivo Musique Internationale - 514-591-5406  glenda@vivomusique.com
Effendi: Alain Bédard – 514-692-4950 – effendi@me.com   https://www.effendirecords.com/
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com