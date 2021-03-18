 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces March 2021 Quarterly Distribution

Globe Newswire  
March 18, 2021 10:32am   Comments
Share:

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:MDS) – LDIC Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the "Fund"), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.06803 per Class A unit and US$0.06962 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before April 16, 2021 to unitholders of record on March 31, 2021.

For further information please contact:

LDIC Inc.
Tel: (416) 362-4141
Email: info@ldic.ca
Website: www.ldic.ca


View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com