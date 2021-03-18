Automotive Glass Market To Grow into USD 27.75 billion at CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Automotive Glass market size is projected to reach USD 27.75 billion market value, at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2028. Robust logistics infrastructure in developed nations will be a key factor fuelling the growth of this market. The automotive glass market report states that the value of this market stood at USD 16.53 billion in 2018.

The World Bank's biennial report ‘Connecting to Compete' stated that the current value of the global logistics industry stands at USD 4.3 trillion. Transport logistics is a critical component of international trade as it facilitates movement of goods and requires strong infrastructure to function smoothly. This infrastructure is well-developed and well-established in developed countries of the world. For instance, in the World Bank's Logistic Performance Index, the top four countries of Germany, Sweden, Belgium, and Austria are from the European Union (EU) and the fifth is Japan from Asia. Efficient cross-border movement necessitates utilization of various types of vehicles and this is likely to escalate the demand for advanced automotive glass products in the forthcoming years.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-glass-market-102579





Booming Demand for Electric Vehicles to Accelerate Market Growth

Staggering air pollution levels have led to a dramatic shift in consumer preference from conventional to electric vehicles (EVs) in the past decade. In response, automakers have intensified their R&D efforts to cater to this paradigmatic change in consumer behavior. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global EV fleet had gone beyond 5 million in 2018, representing an astounding rise of 63% from 2017 levels.

Of these, nearly 45% are on road in China, the IEA further notes. The IEA also projects that up till 2030, the year-on-year increase in the global EV stock will be 44 million. This bodes well for this market as EVs will require sturdy glass solutions owing to their lighter weight and an expanding market for EVs will benefit the growth of the market for automotive glass.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-glass-market-102579





Progressing Economies in Asia-Pacific to Aid Market Expansion



Asia-Pacific is slated to command the automotive glass market share as the market size in the region stood at USD 8.62 billion in 2018. The major propeller for the market in the region is the rapid economic development of India and China which is stoking the demand for luxury goods such as cars. In addition to this, high rate of population growth is encouraging carmakers to ramp up production in the region.

In Europe, growing preference for EVs and stringent regulatory norms for vehicular safety will primarily drive the market. In North America, increasing demand for glazing glass products has prompted manufacturers to innovate, which is auguring well for the market there.





Quick Buy - Automotive Glass Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102579





The automotive glass market analysis reveals that raising production capabilities by key companies will be the prominent feature of competition in this market. These activities are aiding competitors to expand in foreign territories and penetrate untapped regions and countries, the analysis observes.

February 2020: Japan-based Nippon Sheet Glass's UMU Smart Window® was selected LEXUS LM, Toyota's luxury car brand, which is set to be introduced China and the rest of Southeast Asia. The window features a light-controlled glass that can change visibility at the flick of a switch by the driver.





Key Companies Mentioned In Report:

Guardian Glass LLC

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

AGC Inc.

Saint-Gobain Sekurit

Magna International Inc.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-glass-market-102579





Global Automotive Glass Market Segmentation:

By Glass Type:

Tempered

Laminated

By Application Type:

Windshield

Sidelite

Backlite

Sunroof

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-glass-market-102579





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Automotive Camera Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application Type (Park Assist System, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Sign Assistance, Blind Spot Detection, Intelligent Headlight Control and Others), By Technology Type (Stereo and Monocular), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Locomotive Market Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology Type (IGBT Module, GTO Thyristor, and SiC Module), By Propulsion Type (Diesel and Electric) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Size , Share and Global Trend, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Buses & Coaches), By End-User (Private, Commercial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Low Speed Vehicle Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Engine Type (ICE, Electric), By Vehicle Type (Industrial Utility, Golf Cart, Personal Carrier, Public Transport Vehicle), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By System Type (Physical Testing, Virtual Testing), By Application Type (Interior, Drivetrain, Powertrain, Body, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



