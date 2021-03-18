Automotive Fuel Injection System Market 2021 | Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Report 2021-2028

Pune, India, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Automotive Fuel Injection System market size is projected to reach remarkable market value by 2028. The global automotive fuel injection system market size is likely to expand considering growing impetus on establishing stringent emission norms in several economies.

A fuel injection system combines air and fuel in an internal combustion engine with the help of a pressure pump in a vehicle. The fuel injection system plays a pivotal role in improving the fuel-efficiency of the vehicle by reducing exhaust emissions largely. The performance and reliability of an engine is mainly dependent on the fuel injection system. Strict government regulations to limit the emissions has propelled the manufacturers to develop a cost-efficient and reliable system. This is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-fuel-injection-system-market-102059





Rising use of Gasoline Port Injection Will Favor Growth

Gasoline port fuel injection is considered the most efficient drive system for every gasoline engines across the globe. This system is low-cost, and is more energy-efficient, too. Furthermore, the gasoline port fuel injection is capable of providing improved noise characteristics even at low speeds. Increasing focus on development of the fuel injection system is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, Bosch, a leading fuel injection developer, created its Advanced PFI system concept.

Furthermore, its innovations such as the Twin injection, the engine is capable of emitting less gas and being more fuel-efficient. Moreover, the company states that its fuel injection system promotes additional savings on fuel and adheres to new legal limit for emissions such as EU6d.

The companies operating in the market are deploying several strategies to maintain their market presence during the projected horizon. Increasing investments on research and development activities by the major companies will drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. In addition to this, the companies are trying to gain maximum automotive fuel injection system market revenue by introducing novel products and maintain their position during the near future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-fuel-injection-system-market-102059





Rising Demand for Passenger Vehicle Will Boost Demand in Asia-Pacific

Among the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most dominant region during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing demand for passenger vehicles in countries such as China, and India. Europe, on the other hand, will witness substantial growth for the market. This attributable to factors such as strict government regulations on diesel cars in this region. Additionally, manufacturers focusing on developing advanced fuel injection systems is expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The market in North America will expand steadily between 2019 and 2026.





Quick Buy - Automotive Fuel Injection System Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102059





Key Companies Mentioned In Report:

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd.

Mikuni Corporation

Keihin Corporation





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/automotive-fuel-injection-system-market-102059





Global Automotive Fuel Injection System Market Segmentation:

By Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

By Technology Type:

Gasoline Port Injection

Gasoline Direct Injection

Diesel Direct Injection

By Vehicle Type:

PC

LCV

HCV

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-fuel-injection-system-market-102059





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Automotive Chassis Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Ladder, Monocoque, Compact Modular, Modular), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market Size , Share, and Industry Analysis, By Component Type (Electric Motor, Inverter, Converter, Power Distribution Module, Transmission), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Buses & Coaches), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Automotive Turbocharger Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology Type (Variable Geometry Turbocharger, Wastegate Turbocharger, and Electric Turbocharger), By Fuel Type (Gasoline and Diesel), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

Automotive Infotainment Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By System Type (Dashboard, Rear Seat), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle), By Market Type (OEMs, Aftermarket), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Component Type (LiDAR, RADAR, Others) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



