Proactive news headlines including Great Southern Mining, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Chimeric Therapeutics and Poseidon Nickel
Sydney, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
- Great Southern Mining Ltd (ASX:GSN) has discovered two large gold-copper systems at Leichhardt Creek prospect within the wider Edinburgh Park Project in north Queensland following recent mapping and geochemical sampling. Click here
- Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd's (ASX:PAR) successful Phase 2A Ross River Virus (RRV) clinical trial results have been peer-reviewed and published online in the journal, BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders. Click here
- Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has successfully completed dosing of the first patient cohort in the phase 1 dose-escalation study to evaluate the safety and maximum tolerated dose of its Chlorotoxin CAR T (CLTX CAR T) treatment in patients with recurrent or progressive glioblastoma (GBM). Click here
- Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS) (OTC:PSDNF) (FRA:NYG1) is extending the Golden Swan resource drill drive by 50 metres and this is expected to reduce mine development time at the Black Swan Nickel Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN) (CVE:EMN) (OTC:EROMF) (FRA:E06) has welcomed the support of European Union-backed organisation EIT InnoEnergy to bring its Chvaletice Manganese Project to fruition. Click here
- Marvel Gold Ltd's (ASX:MVL) (FRA:GR2) new broad results from recent RC drilling at Tabakorole Gold Project in southern Mali are expected to enhance the 910,000-ounce mineral resource and grade within the existing strike of the deposit. Click here
- Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) (FRA:YBB) has completed its $2.1 million placement with the allotment of 300 million ordinary fully paid shares at $0.007 per share to high net worth overseas, sophisticated and professional investors. Click here
- Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies Ltd (ASX:ROO) has secured a new sales contract for its proprietary Root Zone Temperature Optimisation (RZTO) technology valued at A$51,700 from Puerto Rico-based cannabis farm Caribbean CBD Farm Inc. Click here
