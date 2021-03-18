Proactive news headlines including Great Southern Mining, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Chimeric Therapeutics and Poseidon Nickel

Sydney, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Great Southern Mining Ltd (ASX:GSN) has discovered two large gold-copper systems at Leichhardt Creek prospect within the wider Edinburgh Park Project in north Queensland following recent mapping and geochemical sampling. Click here ﻿

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd's (ASX:PAR) successful Phase 2A Ross River Virus (RRV) clinical trial results have been peer-reviewed and published online in the journal, BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has successfully completed dosing of the first patient cohort in the phase 1 dose-escalation study to evaluate the safety and maximum tolerated dose of its Chlorotoxin CAR T (CLTX CAR T) treatment in patients with recurrent or progressive glioblastoma (GBM). Click here

Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS) (OTC:PSDNF) (FRA:NYG1) is extending the Golden Swan resource drill drive by 50 metres and this is expected to reduce mine development time at the Black Swan Nickel Project in Western Australia. Click here

Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN) (CVE:EMN) (OTC:EROMF) (FRA:E06) has welcomed the support of European Union-backed organisation EIT InnoEnergy to bring its Chvaletice Manganese Project to fruition. Click here

Marvel Gold Ltd's (ASX:MVL) (FRA:GR2) new broad results from recent RC drilling at Tabakorole Gold Project in southern Mali are expected to enhance the 910,000-ounce mineral resource and grade within the existing strike of the deposit. Click here

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) (FRA:YBB) has completed its $2.1 million placement with the allotment of 300 million ordinary fully paid shares at $0.007 per share to high net worth overseas, sophisticated and professional investors. Click here

Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies Ltd (ASX:ROO) has secured a new sales contract for its proprietary Root Zone Temperature Optimisation (RZTO) technology valued at A$51,700 from Puerto Rico-based cannabis farm Caribbean CBD Farm Inc. Click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



