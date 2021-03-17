Seattle, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities and Halo pet food announce the winners of the Fido Foster "Lucky Dog" National Photo Contest, including the grand prize winner Zeus. Zeus is a former stray dog who was covered in quills and was days away from dying when he arrived at the Furry Friends Rockin Rescue in Bismarck, N.D.

"The Fido Foster ‘Lucky Dog' Photo Contest is a time to not only celebrate amazing dogs that overcame adversity but to give back to the foster volunteers, adopters and animal welfare organizations that saved them," said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities.

Zeus, the grand prize winner of the Fido Foster "Lucky Dog" Photo Contest, will receive a year-supply of Halo pet food along with 5,000 meals from Halo and a $5,000 grant courtesy of MyPetCandle to donate to an animal shelter of his choice (Furry Friends Rockin Rescue). Zeus will also receive a premium annual membership and $100 in free dog walks from Wag!

Two runner ups of the contest will each receive 3,000 Halo meals to donate to an animal shelter of their choice and $100 in free dog walks from Wag!

2 nd Place: Rosie, Metairie, La., supporting St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter

Place: Rosie, Metairie, La., supporting St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter 3rd Place: Topper, Boynton Beach, Fla., supporting Polk County Animal Control

From February 25 until March 9, dog fosters and adopters were invited to visit FidoFoster.org to share a photo of their foster or adopted dog and answer the question, "Why is your dog a lucky dog?" The "Lucky Dog" Photo Contest panel of judges selected the top 25 entries, for the public to vote on from March 10 – 16.

FidoFoster.org is focused on improving the care for homeless dogs by supporting a national network of foster caregivers and helping organizations become foster-centric. With advice from pet experts, it's an online community for connection and information-sharing on important topics including dog care, foster resources, and canine nutrition for all life stages.

You can view the winning entries of the "Lucky Dog" Photo Contest at FidoFoster.org.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $300 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided $18 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram , Twitter or YouTube.

About Halo, Purely for Pets®

For over 30 years, Halo® has been dedicated to creating exceptional food that pets love and pet parents trust. Halo® prides itself on the quality of its pet nutrition products, using GAP-certified and MSC-certified sustainable proteins that say no to factory farming and offer Super Digestibility. Halo also uses Non-GMO fruits and vegetables in its pet food formulated by an experienced and respected animal nutritionist, and consults with veterinarians to ensure Halo® continues to offer the best pet food. In addition to their innovative whole meat formulas, Halo also offers an award-winning line of vegan food for dogs. With more than 1 million votes cast by readers in the largest survey of vegan products in the world, Halo's Garden of Vegan® won the prestigious 2018 VegNews Veggie Award for "Best Dog Food," leaping ahead of the competition.

