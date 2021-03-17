Students, Families Urged to Seek Expert Advice Online Before Accepting College Financial Aid Offers at mefa.org/collegebound

BOSTON, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It ranks among the most critical moments in a high school senior's college application process. The deadline is approaching to select a college and accept its financial aid offer.

The decision can have long-lasting financial consequences, and during the pandemic, students and families should turn to trusted online sources for guidance, says MEFA, the state's authority on college financing.

To meet the need, MEFA is holding a series of webinars to guide students and families in comparing financial aid offers, calculating the net cost of each college, and creating a payment strategy.

"Analyzing financial aid offers and calculating the total cost of college can challenge even math majors. At MEFA, we have taken out the guesswork and provide the expert advice and online tools every student and family needs to make the right decision for them," said Lisa Rooney, communications manager for MEFA.

The After the College Acceptance webinar will be offered six times in late March and throughout April and early May. The webinars on April 6 and April 26 will be held at 12 p.m., and the remaining events on March 18, April 8, April 15, and May 13 will begin at 6:30 p.m. To register, visit mefa.org/collegebound.

For those unable to attend a live event, a recording will be made available online at mefa.org/collegebound

This webinar, led by MEFA experts, will provide guidance for high school seniors who have received their college acceptance letters and financial aid offers and are currently deciding which offer to accept. Topics include:

An overview of different types of financial aid

An explanation of how to calculate the balance due at each college

Methods for paying the college bill

Students and families can also visit the After the College Acceptance resource page at mefa.org/collegebound to learn about financial aid, use the college cost calculator, and find out cost-saving strategies for covering the college bill balance.

For nearly 40 years, MEFA has provided Massachusetts students and families with college planning, saving, and financing services. MEFA's annual series of more than 400 in-person seminars and webinars transitioned to a popular webinar series and additional online resources in response to the pandemic.

###

MEFA is a not-for-profit state authority, not reliant on state or federal appropriations, established under Massachusetts General Laws, Chapter 15C. MEFA's mission, since its founding in 1982, has been to help Massachusetts students and families access and afford higher education and reach financial goals through education programs, tax-advantaged savings plans, low-cost loans, and expert guidance. All of MEFA's work aligns with the ever-present goal to support the independence, growth, and success of Massachusetts students and families. Visit mefa.org to learn more or follow MEFA on Twitter @mefatweets and on Facebook at mefaMA.

Attachment





Lisa Rooney MEFA (617) 224-4838 lrooney@mefa.org