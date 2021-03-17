BIO-key, Provider of Identity and Access Management Solutions Powered by Biometrics, Hosts Q4 & Full FY 2020 Investor Call Thursday, March 25th at 10am ET

WALL, N.J., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI), an innovative provider of identity access management (IAM) and large scale identity solutions, including industry leading biometric capabilities, will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full FY 2020 results on Thursday, March 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be reported prior to the market's opening. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, Chief Financial Officer, and Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer, will participate on the call.



Conference Call Details Date / Time: Thursday, March 25th at 10 a.m. ET Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International Live Webcast / Replay: Investor Webcast & Replay – Available for 3 months. Audio Replay: 1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int'l; code 10153268

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key's proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

