Signati Medical Announces Clinical Advisors

Providence, RI, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signati Medical Inc. is pleased to announce the following doctors have joined their Clinical Advisory Board: Dr. Gerard Henry, MD; Dr. Tariq S. Hakky, MD; Dr. Rahul Mehan, MD; Dr. Michel Labrecque, MD, PhD; Dr. Joel L. Marmar, MD.

About The Clinical Advisors

Dr. Gerard Henry, MD is Signati's Chief Medical Officer, the #1 US AMS IPP implanter for the last ten years, and is the #1 published author on IPPs in the world over the last ten years.

Dr. Tariq S. Hakky, MD is a world-renowned microsurgeon and a diplomate of the American Board of Urology. He is Baylor College of Medicine fellowship-trained in male infertility and andrology, and the owner and founder of Atlanta Cosmetic Urology.

Dr. Michel Labrecque, MD, PhD is an emeritus professor from the Department of Family and Emergency Medicine at Laval University, Quebec City, Canada. As of 2020, he has performed more than 35,000 vasectomies and was the first physician to practice the No Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV) in Canada in 1992.

Dr. Rahul Mehan, MD is the founder of East Valley Urology (EVU) Center in Mesa, Arizona and a board-certified urologist focusing on Urologic oncology. He is a skilled surgeon with extensive training in testicular, renal, prostate, and bladder cancers at EVU Center.

Dr. Joel L. Marmar, MD is a highly respected urologist with a career spanning nearly 40 years. He is an author of AUA Vasectomy Guidelines published in 2012, and the developer of the "In-Line Vasectomy" (ILV) technique—an improved method for performing a no-scalpel vasectomy.

To read more about the Clinical Leadership Advisors, please visit www.signatimed.com.

About Signati Medical

Signati Medical is a medical device company that endeavors to take vasectomy to a new level of comfort, safety, and speed. A medical device company dedicated to advancing men's health, Signati plans to launch the first innovation in vasectomy in more than 20 years with a procedure that would be fast for physicians and comfortable for patients. The Signati procedure, designed to take just minutes, could be done right in the urologist's office and would offer advantages for patients including easier recovery compared to some current vasectomy techniques.

To learn more, visit www.signatimed.com.

Not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These statements and the subject product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The device is not currently being marketed, nor is it available for sale in any country.





William Prentice President & CEO, Signati Medical Inc. 128 Dorrance Street 6th Floor Providence, RI 02903 973-222-2700 william.prentice@signatimed.com https://signatimed.com