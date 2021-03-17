Nextech Announces Registration Launch For Virtual User Conference: Edge 2021

TAMPA, Fla., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for specialty physician practices, today opened registration for its seventh Annual National User Conference, EDGE. The event will be held virtually on April 15-16, 2021, and for the first time ever will be made available to Nextech users for free.



EDGE is focused on helping Nextech's 60,000+ users improve the performance and profitability of their practices, while delivering great patient experiences. This year's meeting features a robust agenda with more than fifty sessions, covering the following topics:

Regulatory Changes & Industry Trends

Practice Growth & Development



Staff Management

Financial Performance

Patient Experience & Engagement



In addition to these sessions, Nextech product and industry experts will be available to work directly with users to answer questions and discuss improvement opportunities for their practice.

This year's meeting will also feature an interactive Virtual Expo Hall, where attendees can engage with Nextech partners and other meeting sponsors who offer complimentary solutions and services to their existing Nextech products.

"We are excited to deliver, for the first time ever, a fantastic virtual experience for free to all 60,000 of our users," said Jenna Williams, Vice President of Marketing at Nextech. "This past year has been incredibly difficult for our customers, and this decision reflects our commitment to ensuring that our clients get the information and support they need to run their practices."

In addition to the live, two-day conference event, EDGE 2021 will remain available on-demand to registered attendees through the end of April.

For more information and registration details for EDGE 2021, visit www.nextechedge.com.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 11,000 providers and 4,000 practices in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Plastic Surgery, Dermatology and Orthopedics.

For more information contact:

Jenna Williams

VP of Marketing, Nextech

(813) 425-9260

edge@nextech.com



