North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Declares Regular Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

Globe Newswire  
March 17, 2021
DALLAS, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 16, 2021 the North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTC:NODB) Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of April 2, 2021 and will be paid on April 9, 2021.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with current locations in Dallas, Plano, Irving, Addison and Frisco, Texas. The current dividends are based on North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.'s current financial condition and are not a guarantee that dividends will continue to be paid in the future. For further information about North Dallas Bank & Trust Co., contact Glenn Henry, CFO.

Assets $1.5B.

Contact:
Glenn Henry, EVP and CFO
972.716.7100


