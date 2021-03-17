Kimball International, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

JASPER, Ind., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) announced its participation in the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference. Chief Executive Officer Kristine Juster and Chief Financial Officer T.J. Wolfe will present at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 25.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5zDYb1oiSeGNoeOJ5QBKaA. A replay will be available for three months following the conference.

About Kimball International, Inc.

For 70 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. We go to market through our family of brands: Kimball, National, Etc., Poppin, Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality and D'style by Kimball Hospitality. Our values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establish us as an employer of choice. We build success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal year 2020, the company generated $728 million in revenue and employed over 2,800 people. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com.

For additional information contact:



Lynn Morgen - lynn.morgen@advisiry.com

Eric Prouty - eric.prouty@advisiry.com



