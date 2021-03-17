Resilinc's Vice President of Operations and Customer Success, Ranna Rose, Recognized as a 2021 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

MILPITAS, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc Corporation, the world's leading supply chain monitoring, mapping, and resiliency solution is pleased to announce Ranna Rose, Vice President of Operations and Customer Success, has been named a 2021 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. The award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.



On a daily basis Ranna helps global organizations transform the way they approach supply chain risk management and resiliency. As Resilinc's head of Operations and Customer Success she is credited with enabling Resilinc's customers - which include today's largest multinational organizations - create mitigation processes and playbooks to combat supply chain disruptions. This past year Ranna and her team helped customers gauge impact and respond quickly to disruptive events caused by COVID-19; accordingly many of Resilinc's customers were able to navigate through the pandemic with minimal disruption.

"I'm honored and excited to be included as a Pro to Know; this is truly a bucket list item! Beyond that however, I'm happy to use this award as a platform to bring awareness to the importance of supply chain risk management," said Ranna. "I love working with our customers to help build out technology-based supply chain risk management programs, tailored to their needs. There isn't a one-size-fits-all approach or playbook on how to establish a risk program. It takes the right combination of people, processes, and technologies."

Resilinc helps transform the way that global organizations approach supply chain visibility and risk; driving them to shift from reactively addressing catastrophic supply chain events to putting preventative solutions in place through monitoring, mapping, and planning. These solutions – driven by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning - have enabled today's largest companies to substantially offset supply chain disruption and enable resiliency.

"I've had the privilege of working with Ranna for many years. Her commitment to not only Resilinc's customers, but her team is inspiring," said Resilinc CEO, Bindiya Vakil. "Congratulations to Ranna on being named a Pro to Know. Well deserved."

