AutoScheduler Executives Named 2021 Pros to Know Winners

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.ai, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces that two executives, Thomas A. Moore, Founder and CEO, and Ginger Stegmier, Chief Marketing Officer, have been named 2021 Pros to Know. This prestigious award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments leverage supply chains for competitive advantage.



"AutoScheduler is extremely pleased to have two executives recognized for the Pros to Know award," said Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer, AutoScheduler.ai. "Early last year, Ginger developed a go-to-market strategy to educate the market on the new ‘WMS accelerator' space, which fills a gap in supply chain offerings to make legacy warehouse systems work better, faster, stronger, and infinitely nimbler. AutoScheduler saves millions of dollars for clients by orchestrating inventory moves to decrease touch and improve efficiencies."

"While many companies have struggled to regain their footing as a result of COVID-19, this year's Pros to Know winners stepped up to the plate to deliver innovative solutions and programs in a time of crisis and need. These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated, and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "I am honored to recognize these individuals and teams and extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the supply chain industry for their time, efforts, and innovations to keep our nation's supply chains afloat."

Thomas (Tom) A. Moore is a 35-year supply chain industry veteran with a background in operations research. He created a niche focused on bringing more advanced mathematics to the supply chain space. During his career, he has developed advanced load-building technology (Transportation | Warehouse Optimization—www.t-wo.com), advanced distribution and planning technology (ProvisionAI www.ProvisionAi.com), and most recently, warehouse and distribution center orchestration technologies (AutoScheduler.ai). He has contributed significantly to the operations of most major consumer goods companies around the world.

In 2020, Tom had the innovative idea of taking a developed and battle-tested technology at Procter & Gamble and spinning it into a new organization, AutoScheduler.ai. In doing this, Tom built a team of some of the most successful supply chain and machine learning professionals across multiple industries. This talented team, guided by Tom's leadership, is focused on creating the warehouse of the future with their customers in consumer goods – bringing predictive and prescriptive orchestration to all operational activities to streamline operations and save money. Since this spin-off and launch took place in August 2020, AutoScheduler.ai has been expanding its presence in P & G and other "top 10" CPG organizations.

Ginger Stegmier, Chief Marketing Officer, brings three decades of sales and marketing experience in high tech, SaaS, and supply chain solutions to her strategic consulting initiatives. She is a strong leader, and her expertise in logistics and efficient supply chain practices gives her a unique and efficient perspective on sales and marketing processes. By developing go-to-market strategies around demand generation and digital marketing, combined with visibility and thought leadership initiatives, she has effectively built programs to drive awareness, scale businesses, and increase revenue.

Her extensive experiences range from leading marketing for LeanLogistics 2006-2012 for transportation management systems to leadership positions at LLamasoft, Inc. from 2012-2017 for supply chain optimization solutions, as well as providing marketing and executive strategy for Cloud Logistics in 2018, Sixfold & Transporeon in 2019, and CMO services for AutoScheduler.ai in 2020.

The 2021 Pros to Know award includes individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing, and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.



Go to www.sdcexec.com to view the complete list of all 2021 Pros to Know winners.

About AutoScheduler.ai

AutoScheduler .ai is a supply chain analytics company focused on distribution center optimization that accelerates existing WMS capabilities with Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. By seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems, AutoScheduler's powerful yet intuitive platform helps streamline operations across your facility. It provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading labor, balancing inventory overflow, proactively cross-docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, and more. We add prescriptive analytics and drive efficiencies for companies like P&G and others. For more information, contact www.autoscheduler.ai.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com.

Contact: Becky Boyd MediaFirst PR Becky@MediaFirst.Net Cell: (404) 421-8497

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd516b11-5d95-4727-ad8d-044a7b6a6e5e





