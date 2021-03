Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Appoints Sherrie Perkins to its Board of Directors

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) ("Helius" or the "Company"), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced the appointment of Sherrie Perkins, effective March 15, 2021.



"Ms. Perkins' career history includes over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, including significant experience advising neuromodulation companies on their commercial and marketing activities," said Blane Walter, Chairman of Helius' Board of Directors. "We are pleased to expand our Board of Directors with the appointment of Ms. Perkins and look forward to leveraging her expertise and strategic insight as Helius prepares its next phase of market development activities."

"I am delighted to join the Board of Directors of Helius Medical Technologies and appreciate the opportunity to help the company advance its unique therapy in ways that provide meaningful benefit to patients, physicians, and payers," said Ms. Perkins.

Ms. Perkins currently serves as a member of the Venture Mentoring Service at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, providing guidance and perspective on commercialization-related topics that are important and relevant to the progression of various ventures.

From 2017 to 2019, Ms. Perkins served as a consultant to LivaNova, PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a global medical technology company that designs, develops, manufactures and sells innovative therapeutic solutions in the fields of neuromodulation and cardiovascular disease. She previously spent 17 years at LivaNova and its affiliates in several roles, including serving as Vice President in the sleep apnea, new ventures space within the company from 2015 to 2017, and as Vice President of Marketing and New Business Development of Cyberonics, Inc. from 2011 to 2015.

Ms. Perkins received a B.S. in Medical Technology from Mississippi State University and an M.A. in Management from Central Michigan University.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company's purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. The Company's first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNSTM). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS™ Device and PoNS Treatment™

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable, medical device intended as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (MS), and chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mmTBI) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS™ is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union ("EU"), and Australia ("AUS"). The device is currently under review for de novo classification and clearance by the FDA. It is also under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS™ is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

