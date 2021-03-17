Instaclustr Acquires credativ to Expand Open Source Data-Layer Services

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instaclustr , delivering reliability at scale through fully managed open source data technologies , today announced that it has acquired Germany- and U.S.-based credativ .



credativ provides a comprehensive suite of technical expertise, services, and support to ensure successful implementation, operation, and optimization of key open source data-layer technologies for business applications.

In particular, credativ provides expertise and support for relational database PostgreSQL , Kubernetes , Debian , and other solutions critical to a modern enterprise infrastructure. Like Instaclustr, credativ has deep experience driving customer data stack migration, automation, and cost optimization. Customers around the world rely on credativ's services and active support to realize their IT goals through the use of powerful open source data-layer technologies.

credativ adds to Instaclustr's growing platform of open source software and services , which enable its 500+ customers across a wide range of industries to plan, build, and operate global-scale applications and solutions using the world's leading open source technologies in their 100% open source versions.

By acquiring credativ, Instaclustr gains a powerful and respected business with a like- minded commitment to fully open source data-layer technologies. credativ expands the breadth and depth of Instaclustr's open source capabilities by adding new technologies – such as PostgreSQL – and bolstering Instaclustr's current offering.

Current customers of both companies will immediately benefit from the acquisition. Instaclustr is now better positioned to engage with organizations across Europe and will have an even greater presence and leading role within the open source community. Furthermore, the acquisition will accelerate new additions to the Instaclustr Managed Platform that leverage credativ's domain expertise.

Peter Lilley, CEO of Instaclustr, said, "credativ brings a potent combination of particularly strong technical expertise across key open source data-layer solutions, and proven experience leading enterprises through future-proof implementations and digital transformations using those technologies. We're incredibly excited to welcome credativ to our team and look forward to reaching more businesses with an ever-expanding suite of open source services and solutions. Our mission to enable the world's ambitions through open source technologies has taken a big leap forward."

Dr. Michael Meskes, CEO and Co-Founder of credativ, said, "Instaclustr is a highly-respected global provider of managed data-layer solutions and consulting services that shares our fundamental belief in the power of pure open source technologies. They have earned their reputation as leaders in championing the benefits of 100% open source as a superior alternative to open core strategies that promote vendor lock-in, raise costs, and make data portability a challenge. We look forward to joining Instaclustr on this journey and to get started driving modernization for Instaclustr customers." Dr. Meskes, along with other top management, have accepted senior executive roles in the expanded group.

Instaclustr delivers reliability at scale through an integrated data platform of open source technologies such as Apache Cassandra®, Apache Kafka®, Apache SparkTM, RedisTM and ElasticsearchTM. Instaclustr allows companies to focus internal development and operational resources on building cutting edge customer-facing applications. Instaclustr now has more than 70 million node hours and 7 PB of data under management across its open source technology suite.

Founded in 1999, credativ is a consulting and services company offering comprehensive services and technical support for the implementation and operation of open source software in business applications. With deep experience in popular open source solutions including PostgreSQL, Kubernetes, and Debian, credativ understands how organizations can successfully achieve business and technological goals through open source.

