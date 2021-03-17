RealManage Ranks No. 188 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Texas

Plano, TX, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine revealed that RealManage is No. 188 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"It is a great honor to see our team's hard work and dedication recognized on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Texas region," states Chris O'Neill, CEO. "We would not have been able to achieve this outstanding accomplishment without their devotion and drive. This past year, our RealManage family proved resilient as they remained committed to providing exemplary service to our clients through the pandemic. I am proud to work with such brilliant individuals and look forward to achieving greater milestones together."

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 210 percent, and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 44,000 people and added more than $9 billion to the Texas economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Dallas, Houston, and Austin—brought in the highest revenue overall. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/texas starting March 16, 2021.

"This list proves the power of companies in Texas no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

About RealManage

RealManage is a community management company that specializes in HOA management and condominium management. The company manages over fifteen hundred community associations throughout California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. Management services are provided to homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities. Learn more about RealManage at realmanage.com.

Amanda Causey RealManage info@realmanage.com