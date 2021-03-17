New book delves into North Carolina's history on women during the Civil War

RALEIGH, N.C., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brenda Chambers McKean observed that little information has been written about women's role during the American Civil War. This prompted her to pen "Blood and War at my Doorstep" (published by Xlibris), a book that seeks to shed light on the female struggle — their contributions, constrictions and home life — during a very stressful time in history.

Between these pages, readers will learn that North Carolina citizens did not idly stand by as their soldiers marched off to war. The women worked themselves into "patriotic exhaustion" through Aid Societies. Civilians with different means of support, from the lower class to the plantation mistress, wrote the governor complaining of hoarding, speculation, the tithe, bushwhackers, unionism, conscription, and exemptions. Never before had so many died due to guerilla warfare. Unknown before, starving women with weapons stormed the merchant or warehouses in search for food. Others turned to smuggling, spying, or nature's oldest profession.

"Blood and War at my Doorstep" brings the war to the reader's door, the way civilians had to deal with it, in their own words. In this volume, McKean combines her 10 years of research after collecting artifacts, doing living history re-enactments, and the love for the Civil War period, to give a glimpse of the lives of North Carolina women. The information provided in this book based on period newspapers, as well as mostly unpublished letters, tell the true stories.

Lovers of nonfiction American history will appreciate the narratives in "Blood and War at my Doorstep." To purchase a copy, visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/547471-blood-and-war-at-my-doorstep.

"Blood and War at my Doorstep"

By Brenda Chambers McKean

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 601 pages | ISBN 9781450025577

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 601 pages | ISBN 9781450025560

E-Book | 601 pages | ISBN 9781477163740

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Formerly from East Tennessee, Brenda Chambers McKean lives in Raleigh, North Carolina. She is an independent researcher of North Carolina history specializing in the Civil War home front. She is a graduate of UT Knoxville and a graduate of Duke University School of Anesthesia for Nurses. Her books have won several awards. Currently she is retired.

